Iran’s wheelchair basketball falls short against Britain

The team, in the continuation of the competitions in the second group of Paralympic wheelchair basketball, took on Britain on Sunday and lost 69-57.

In this match, which was held in Tokyo's Musashino Hall, Abbas Agha Kouchaki's team could not beat their powerful rival, thus experiencing their third loss in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Iran has already lost to the United States and Australia and only gained a victory against Algeria yesterday.

Wheelchair basketball in Iran currently ranks fourth in the Group B table with five points out of four games.

