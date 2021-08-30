Iran wheelchair basketball eliminated from Paralympic Games

Iran wheelchair basketball team suffered a narrow 56-53 defeat against Germany in Group B of the 2020 Paralympic Games on Monday.
Iran bid farewell to Paralympic Games with four losses and one victory.
ZM/ 5292439
TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Iran's national wheelchair basketball team experienced its fourth loss on Monday versus Germany at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
Iran wheelchair basketball team suffered a narrow 56-53 defeat against Germany in Group B of the 2020 Paralympic Games on Monday.
Iran bid farewell to Paralympic Games with four losses and one victory.
ZM/ 5292439
Your Comment