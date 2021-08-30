  1. Sports
Aug 30, 2021, 11:42 AM

Iran wheelchair basketball eliminated from Paralympic Games

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Iran's national wheelchair basketball team experienced its fourth loss on Monday versus Germany at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Iran wheelchair basketball team suffered a narrow 56-53 defeat against Germany in Group B of the 2020 Paralympic Games on Monday.             

Iran bid farewell to Paralympic Games with four losses and one victory.

