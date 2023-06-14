  1. Sports
Jun 14, 2023, 2:22 PM

Iran’s wheelchair basketball beat Iraq in 2022 IWBF

TEHRAN, Jun 14 (MNA) – Iran’s national wheelchair basketball team defeated Iraq 83-41 in the 2022 IWBF (International Wheelchair Basketball Federation) World Championships underway in Dubai, UAE on Wednesday.

Iran has already lost to two-time champion Britain 90-59 and the US 82-74 at the 2022 IWBF World Championships.

Iran, the UK, the USA, and Iraq are in Group D, while Group A consists of Australia, Italy, Brazil, and the UAE.

Egypt, Germany, Canada, and Thailand are in Group B, while the Netherlands, Argentina, South Korea, and France are drawn in Group C.

The 2022 IWBF World Championships are being held in Dubai, UAE.

The competition was originally scheduled for November 16 to 27, 2022, but was postponed to June 9 to 20, 2023.

