ISIL claims responsibility for Afghanistan mosque explosion

On Thursday, the blast targeted the memorial ceremony of a Taliban official who was killed in a bomb blast last week.

Some media outlets reported that 16 people were reported killed after the explosion in Badakhshan.

Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province was killed by a car bomb on Tuesday.

The ISIL terrorist group, in a statement, claimed responsibility for the attack in Badkhakhshan province that killed Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi.

So far, the ISIL terrorists have targeted Taliban administration officials, including claiming responsibility for the killing of the governor of northern Balkh province in an attack on his office in March.

