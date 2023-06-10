  1. World
ISIL claims responsibility for Afghanistan mosque explosion

TEHRAN, Jun 10 (MNA) – ISIL terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the recent deadly explosion in a mosque in northern Afghanistan, local sources reported on Friday.

On Thursday, the blast targeted the memorial ceremony of a Taliban official who was killed in a bomb blast last week.

Some media outlets reported that 16 people were reported killed after the explosion in Badakhshan.

Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province was killed by a car bomb on Tuesday. 

The ISIL terrorist group, in a statement, claimed responsibility for the attack in Badkhakhshan province that killed Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi.

So far, the ISIL terrorists have targeted Taliban administration officials, including claiming responsibility for the killing of the governor of northern Balkh province in an attack on his office in March.

