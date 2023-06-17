25 ISIL inmates escape from Turkish-governed prison in Syria

Local sources in the Hasakah province in northeast Syria reported to Sputnik agency's reporter that among the fugitives are ten Iraqis, a Saudi, a Kuwaiti, and 13 Syrians.

They were arrested at the end and beginning of last year after a security campaign carried out by the Turkmen factions.

The sources stated that it was not yet possible to know the destination of their escape, but it is most likely towards the Turkish lands adjacent to the city.

Sputnik agency obtained the names and photos of the escaped prisoners from the aforementioned prison, published by the "Military Police" forces of the Turkmen armed factions, today, Saturday, June 17, without knowing the date and time of their escape.

The escape from the prisoners comes hours after the departure of about 40 ISIL member families who hold Iraqi nationality, including women and children, from the Ras al-Ain area in the suburbs of Hasakah and Tell Abyad towards the Turkish territory, through the border crossing in Ras al-Ain.

Local sources in Al-Hasakah confirmed that these families were handed over to the Iraqi government from the Turkish territory.

