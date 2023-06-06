  1. World
Senior Taliban official killed in car bomb attack

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – The deputy governor of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province was killed by a car bomb on Tuesday, the provincial spokesperson said.

"Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi, with his driver, has been killed and six civilians were injured," said Mahzudeen Ahmadi, the head of the information office of Badakshan, a province in the far north of the country that shares a border with China and Tajikistan, Reuters reported.

It was not clear who was behind the bombing, which was the first known major blast or attack on a Taliban official in Afghanistan in several weeks.

So far, the ISIL terrorists have targeted Taliban administration officials, including claiming the killing of the governor of northern Balkh province in an attack on his office in March.

