16 pepole killed in Afghanistan's Badakhshan mosque explosion

TEHRAN, Jun 08 (MNA) – 16 people were reported killed after an explosion hit a mosque in Afghanistan's Badakhshan on Thursday morning.

The blast targeted the memorial ceremony of a Taliban official who was killed in a bomb blast several days ago, according to Sputnik telegram channel.

No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province was killed by a car bomb on Tuesday. 

The ISIL terrorist group, in a statement, claimed responsibility for the attack in Badkhakhshan province that killed Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi.

So far, the ISIL terrorists have targeted Taliban administration officials, including claiming responsibility for the killing of the governor of northern Balkh province in an attack on his office in March.

