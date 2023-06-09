Iran FM discusses ties with Azeri counterpart by phone

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Jeyhun Bayramov, the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, reviewed the latest state of bilateral relations in a telephone conversation on Thursday night.

In the long conversation, the parties emphasized the necessity of continuing consultations and exchanging technical and specialized delegations in different fields with the aim of resolving problems.

The two sides considered the proper handling of the media by the two countries as constructive.

They also reviewed the latest issues between the sides and emphasized the need to resolve misunderstandings and put the relations between the two countries on a natural route in line with the good neighborliness principle and the two nations' shared interests.

