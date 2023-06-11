Iran stresses further expansion of bilateral ties with Qatar

In a phone conversation on Sunday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani discussed bilateral cooperation and relations between the two countries, in addition to some other regional and international issues.

The Iranian minister referred to the friendly relations between Iran and Qatar, emphasizing further expansion of bilateral relations.

Expressing gratitude for the positive role and constructive efforts of the Qatari government in bilateral, regional and international relations, Amir-Abdollahian consulted on the latest bilateral and regional developments with his Qatari counterpart.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the friendly relations between Iran and Qatar.

He also praised the efforts and the progress of the relations and stressed the continuation of close consultations between the two countries.

