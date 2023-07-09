Tehran-Baku relations significant for regional security

Jeyhun Bayramov said, "Azerbaijan has always been interested in the positive development of relations with Iran."

"Recently, there has been tension in relations between the two countries, for which there were very serious reasons," he said, Trend reported.

Appreciating the participation of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, Bayramov added that thanks to this meeting, it became possible to openly discuss all the issues and topics that caused the tension.

"We see Iran's intention to take serious steps towards resolving disagreements. In this case, Azerbaijan will take adequate and reciprocal steps," he pointed out.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited Baku on July 4 to participate in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement. During the trip, he met and held talks with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Iranian minister, Tehran and Baku have proven that they can overcome difficult challenges.

He added that the two countries are pursuing common goals by being realistic and relying on the existing extensive potentials in the field of cooperation.

Amir-Abdollahian also noted that Iran and Azerbaijan agreed to develop the South Aras corridor project in the future.

SKH/PR