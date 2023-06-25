  1. Politics
Jun 25, 2023, 8:21 PM

Iran, Azerbaijan FMs discuss solutions to outstanding issues

Iran, Azerbaijan FMs discuss solutions to outstanding issues

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Azeri counterpart conferred on the current state and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran on Sunday, local Azeri media reported.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call during which the current situation and prospect of the relationship between the two countries were discussed. 

The two sides also emphasized the importance of negotiations and mutual contacts between the two countries in a number of areas of bilateral and regional relations, including economic and transportation projects.

During the phone call, the sides stressed the significance of continuing the negotiations on the outstanding issues on the bilateral agenda and their solutions. 

The top diplomats also exchanged views on a number of regional and multilateral topics.

SKH/TSN2916416

News Code 202439

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News