Iran, Azerbaijan FMs discuss solutions to outstanding issues

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call during which the current situation and prospect of the relationship between the two countries were discussed.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of negotiations and mutual contacts between the two countries in a number of areas of bilateral and regional relations, including economic and transportation projects.

During the phone call, the sides stressed the significance of continuing the negotiations on the outstanding issues on the bilateral agenda and their solutions.

The top diplomats also exchanged views on a number of regional and multilateral topics.

