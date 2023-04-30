Armenia, Azerbaijan to hold peace talks in Washington

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan announced that Jeyhun Bayramov left Baku for Washington on Sunday to discuss the peace agreement with Armenia.

"From April 30 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will be in Washington DC on a working visit. The next round of discussions on the agreement on normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled," the spokesperson of Armenia's Foreign Ministry, Ani Badalyan, said on her official Facebook page on Saturday.

Tensions have risen as Azerbaijan set up a new checkpoint on the road to Karabakh in the Lachin Corridor, a move that Armenia called a gross violation of a 2020 ceasefire.

