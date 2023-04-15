Tehran, Baku determined for continuation of bilateral talks

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Jeyhun Bayramov, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan held the third round of telephone conversations on Friday night.

In this phone talk, the parties emphasized the implementation of bilateral agreements between the two countries.

The two sides stressed the continuation of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran and Baku.

In this constructive dialogue, the parties emphasized the continuation of consultations between the authorities of the two countries.

RHM/