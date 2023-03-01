Iran's Safari meets Azeri FM to discuss embassy shooting

In the meeting with Beyramove and his deputy Khalaf Khalafov, Mehdi Safari expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the family of the victims in the embassy incident and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

In the meeting, Safari presented a report on the latest developments in the case of the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy and he asked the Azerbaijani authorities to speed up the completion of the case.

He called for exchanging travels between teams of relevant experts from the two countries on the matter.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs announced the readiness of Iran's different political, judicial and law enforcement apparatuses in accordance with the order of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to clarify on all aspects of the incident and exercise justice and requested the cooperation of the relevant authorities in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

