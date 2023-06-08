US, Persian Gulf states welcome revival of Tehran-Riyadh ties

The United States and the Arab countries also emphasized the importance of making joint efforts to reduce tension in the region and the growing strategic partnership between Washington and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

Welcoming the decision of Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic relations, the top diplomats called for Iran's full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Fighting against terrorism and resolving the issues of Palestine, Yemen, Syria, and Sudan were other topics included in the statement.

