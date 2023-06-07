Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

During the meeting, Blinken and bin Salman discussed the bilateral relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

They also conferred on cooperating in different fields, as well as regional and international developments, according to the reports.

Earlier, news sources reported that trying to normalize the relations between Riyadh and the Zionist regime is one of the most important issues on Blinken's agenda during his trip to Saudi Arabia.

Recently, an American media outlet reported that bin Salman rejected the White House's request to normalize relations with the Zionist regime by the end of this year.

