Iran, Saudi Arabia to go towards military cooperation: report

The Russian newspaper "Izvestia" published an analytical report on the progress in the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and wrote that the future of relations between Tehran and Riyadh will include military cooperation, despite the regional alliances that the United States has forged in that region.

The "Raialyoum" newspaper website, quoting Izvestia wrote that Tehran and Riyadh have agreed on the formation of a joint coalition in the region to ensure maritime security, despite the fact that currently, a maritime security coalition led by the United States is in place in the Middle East.

The report by the Russian newspaper, also reads, "Nevertheless, as an alternative to the American guarantees, Tehran proposes to ensure the safety of navigation in the region in cooperation with its neighbors."

A political commentator told the Russian daily that, "As long as the normalization process of Iran and Saudi Arabia is moving forward, it will bring positive results."

"Iran and Saudi Arabia finally realized that they have shared interests. Thus, the agreement to normalize diplomatic relations was announced, and then soon more unexpected news about possible military cooperation will come out. This case can be called 'passing the habits'; However, most experts and analysts expect this issue to be materialized in the medium term," the paper further quoted the Russian observer as saying.

"Such initiatives would be beneficial for Russia as they would lead to a reduction in the role of non-regional actors in West Asia, most notably the United States and the United Kingdom," the report further read.

The Russian Middle Eastern commentator further noted that, "When elations between Iran and Saudi Arabia got tense, Russia, which has good relations with both sides, had to create an atmosphere of balance between the two countries with its positions. When they seek to strike a balance and take real steps, such as creating a joint naval fleet, they will at least reduce Moscow's responsibility to use its influence by the Russian diplomatic apparatus."

MNA/14020321000768