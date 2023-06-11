PGCC voices readiness to cooperate in Iran nuclear file

Sputnik news agency quoted the PGCC statement as reading that "the member states of the council are ready to cooperate and actively interact with Iran's nuclear case, but at the same time they want to "participate in all negotiations, consultations and regional and international meetings in that regard."

At the same time, this council claimed that Iran should fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and not exceed uranium enrichment that is for peaceful purposes. Contrary to this claim, Tehran has repeatedly emphasized that it uses nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and does not intend to build a nuclear bomb.

The statement further read that the nuclear talks should include all the security issues and concerns of the Persian Gulf countries in a way that those talks need to take place in line with common goals and interests in relation to respect for sovereignty, good neighborly policies and adherence to international resolutions.

This Arab institution, as usual repeated its usual claims on three Iranian islands.

he Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in response to the PGCC previous statements, has repeatedly emphasized that the three islands of Abu Musa, Lesser and Greater Tunbs definitely belong to Iran and that any interference in Iran's nuclear and missile program is rejected.

MNA/FNA14020321000950