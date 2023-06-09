2 Palestinians in Gaza, northwest of Ramallah martyred

According to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry it was notified of the martyrdom of the 29-year-old Mahdi Samir Muhammad Bayadseh on Friday morning

Meanwhile, the Israeli regime media, citing the regime military's statement, said that a Palestinian man was shot dead at a checkpoint in the West Bank early Friday morning.

The Zionist regime's military claimed that the Palestinian young man was shot dead after assaulting a soldier and attempting to snatch his weapon.

Moreover, an elderly Palestinian citizen, who was wounded in the recent Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, succumbed to his wounds on Friday and became martyrd.

MNA