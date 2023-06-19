8,000 Yemeni children killed in war: spokesman

Aref Al-Amiri, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Human Rights of the National Salvation Government of Yemen (based in Sana'a) said on Monday in an interview with the Arabic-language al-Maalomah news website that about 8,000 children were killed during the eight years of war which started in 2015 against the country by a coalition of regional and international states.

He said that Yemeni children are living in very difficult physical and mental conditions, lack of health, murder, displacement, asylum and violation of all their rights due to the continuation of the blockade on the impoverished country.

"The United Nations does not abide by its obligations to support the rights of Yemeni children. More than 8,000 children have been killed since the beginning of the American, Saudi and Emirati aggression against Yemen."

Meanwhile, Abdullah al-Suwaidi, the adviser to the Ministry of Transportation of Yemen, also told al-Maalomah that as a result of the attacks by the Saudi coalition in the last eight years, the damage to Yemen's land, sea and air transportation infrastructure amounts to $6 billion.

The legal organization "Entesaf", which has recorded violations of the Yemeni women and children's rights, also announced a few weeks ago in a report that 5,000 Yemeni women were killed or wounded during the eight-year war.

According to Entesaf, one Yemeni woman and six children die every two hours as a result of poor health conditions and their lack of access to healthcare and services during pregnancy or childbirth period.

Moreover, more than 1.5 million Yemeni pregnant or lactating women suffer from malnutrition.

