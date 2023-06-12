PGCC condemns Zionist settlements in occupied Palestine

The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers rejected the Israeli regime's attempts to annex settlements or impose sovereignty over them, which they said was in contravention of international resolutions, most notably UN Security Council Resolution 2334.

They also urged the international community to put pressure on the Israeli regime to reverse its settlement policies, Arab News reported.

The council also condemned the Israeli regime’s incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and its attempts to Judaize al-Quds.

Meanwhile, the council praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts, in cooperation with the Arab League and EU, to revive the Arab Peace Initiative and challenge the Israeli regime's breaches. It also praised the support of PGCC countries for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

The council also reaffirmed its support for the sovereignty of the Palestinian people in all Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital.

MP/PR