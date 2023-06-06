EU delivers statement to IAEA BoG about Iran nuclear program

In the statement, the European countries have repeated the unfounded accusations against the peaceful Iranian nuclear program, saying that "the EU will continue to invest diplomatically and politically to restore the implementation of the necessary restrictions to the Iranian nuclear program in order to ensure that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon."

The statement also claimed that the bloc remained committed to the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, while baselessly accusing Iran of not abiding by the deal.

The EU states further express regret that Iran has not allegedly accepted the compromise text submitted by the Coordinator on 8 August 2022, claiming that the new developments have made it increasingly difficult to reach a diplomatic solution.

"The EU is deeply concerned by the successive IAEA reports documenting the alarming escalation of Iran’s nuclear program," the statement further reads.

In the statement, the Europeans that are to blame for the continued US violations of the JCPOA and the current situation of the 2015 nuclear deal continue to call on Iran to abide by the Safeguards Agreement.

The statement comes almost a week after the IAEA confirmed progress in cooperation with Iran.

The EU's claim on Iran's refusal to conclude last August's talks comes in contrast to the fact that it was the US government that did not respond to a draft text prepared by the European powers to conclude the last year's talks to revive the JCPOA.

Iran was ready to conclude the talks on the JCPOA revival and the lifting of the sanctions negotiations last summer and it was the US government that left the European Union draft text unanswered with the aim of pressuring Iran and interfering in its internal affairs by provoking the last Septamber's riots in the country and reigniting the unrest.

MNA/FNA14020316000653;PR