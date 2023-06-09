Iran has no temporary deal to replace JCPOA on agenda

Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations has dismissed rumors about an agreement with the US on a temporary deal that would swap some sanctions relief for reducing Iranian uranium enrichment activities, saying no such thing is on the agenda.

“There is no temporary agreement to replace the JCPOA on the agenda,” the mission said on Thursday, referring to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with its official acronym.

It came after the UK-based Middle East Eye cited two unnamed sources as saying that Tehran and Washington had “reached an agreement on a temporary deal” to take to their superiors.

Also in this regard on Wednesday, the Israeli regime's newspaper Haaretz claimed that the US and Iran had recently made progress in reaching new understandings regarding the latter's nuclear program in exchange for some sanctions relief.

The United States has also rejected the speculations as false with a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council saying that “This report is false and misleading...Any reports of an interim deal are false.”

MNA