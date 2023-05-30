Two alleged cases raised by IAEA closed: source

During the recent technical negotiations between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the case of one of the sites that had been brought up by the IAEA (the alleged Abadeh site) was resolved. As such, the second case of alleged sites by the agency was closed, sources with the knowledge of the matter have said.

Moreover, the IAEA’s alleged case regarding the findings of uranium particles with 83.7 purity has also been closed.

Rafael Grossi's visit to Tehran in March and his meeting and talks with the high-ranking Iranian authorities, particularly his meeting with President Raeisi during which the President had told him that based on goodwill and living up to its commitments, Iran had maintained the highest level possible of cooperation with the agency, and if it (IAEA) holds on to its complete technical approach and not go under the influence of the domination-seeking powers, that cooperation could continue and develop, was one of the most important reasons for the ongoing positive atmosphere emerged between the two sides.

Should the domination-seeking powers not destroy the current positive atmosphere with their politically motivated programs, Iran-agency cooperation could develop more than before within the framework of the joint statement.

