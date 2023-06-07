Russia envoy reports of progress in Iran-IAEA cooperation

"We welcome that after several years of resolving outstanding issues of undeclared uranium particles between #IAEA & #Iran, now first, partial, yet very concrete progress has been made. It demonstrates parties’ intent to engage constructively,"

"The #IAEA Board of Governors has completed consideration of #NPT #Safeguards Agreement with #Iran. One of the main dividing lines in the course of the debate was a dispute, if “the glass is half full or half empty”. The answer depended on subjective feelings of the speakers," he added in a later tweet on Wednesday.

After the European Union delivered a statement to the IAEA Board of Governors on the verification and monitoring in Iran in light of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015) on Tuesday, the Russian diplomat reacted to it by taking to Twitter writing that "It’s difficult to take them seriously, because the #US and #E3 can help settle these problems fast if they return to the #ViennaTalks to finalize the agreement on #JCPOA."

In their statement, the EU states falsely blamed Iran for not concluding last August's talks to revive the JCPOA. This is while it was the US government that did not respond to a draft text prepared by the European powers to conclude the last year's talks to revive the JCPOA after witnessing the indifference of European countries to its continued violations of the deal since its withdrawal in May 2018.

MNA