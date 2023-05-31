Grossi says some progress made between IAEA, Iran

Speaking to the reporters in New York on Wednesday, Grossi said, "There are a number of issues on which we are working with Iran on some we are making some progress, on some others no. It is an ongoing thing, we haven't reached any end station."

He also added that his report regarding the situation of Iran's nuclear program is going to be issued very soon.

On May 30, Iran said two cases raised by the IAEA have been closed through Tehran's goodwill and cooperation, vowing readiness for further cooperation if the agency holds on to its merely professional job.

During the recent technical negotiations between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the case of one of the sites that had been brought up by the IAEA (the alleged Abadeh site) was resolved. As such, the second case of alleged sites by the agency was closed, sources with knowledge of the matter have said.

Moreover, the IAEA’s alleged case regarding the findings of uranium particles with 83.7 purity has also been closed.

