Iran concerned about safety of UAE nuclear facility

The meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors which started on Monday, June 05, at the organization's headquarters in Vienna continued on Wednesday.

Mohsen Naziri Asal, the ambassador and permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the United Nations office in Vienna and the permanent representative of Iran to the IAEA addressed the BoG meeting on Wednesday.

The Iranian diplomat referred to the United States and the European Union's disrespect for their obligations under the JCPOA and said, If there had been an international body to monitor the expansion of illegal sanctions, the report on the violation of obligations by the United States and the European Union (three European countries) in the light of the Resolution 2231 of the Security Council (2015) would be too long.

Naziri Asl further rejected the EU statement issued yesterday about the Iranian nuclear program and stressed that the nuclear activities done by the Islamic Republic of Iran, including enrichment at various levels, are completely peaceful and come in accordance with the rights of the Iranian nation based on the NPT treaty and are under the supervision and verification of the agency safeguards."

He advised the European countries to refrain from making provocative and unconstructive statements about the Iranian nuclear program and instead told them to continue to work in a process that leads to working out a friendly solution to the matter of mutual concern.

Elsewhere, the Iranian envoy pointed to the safety of the UAE nuclear facility and said that the poor situation and safety level of the UAE nuclear power plant, which is a serious threat to the environment and stability of the region, is a matter of concern.

