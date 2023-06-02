Geraei brothers bag gold, silver in Bishkek wrestling

In the final of weight 77 kg of wrestling matches of the Bishkek Ranking Series 2023 wrestling, Mohammad Ali Geraei won against Iuri Lomadze

from Georgia 8-3 and clinched a gold medal for Iran.

His brother Mohammad Reza Geraei in the weight of 72 kg lost to his Georgian opponent Ramaz Zoidze and won the silver medal for Iran.

The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers also shone on the first day of the Bishkek competitions on Thursday.

Mohammadhadi Saravi and Amin Mirzazadeh from Iran won the 97kg and 130kg weight classes, respectively.

The Bishkek Ranking Series 2023 is being held from June 1 to June 4, 2023, with partcipation of more than 400 wrestlers in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

SKH