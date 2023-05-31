2 Iranian wrestlers advance to final at Armenian C'ships

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Amir-Reza Akbari at 97 kg defeated a Georgian opponent to advance to the final.

Another Iranian wrestler, Fradin Hedayati in the 130 kg weight category beat a Georgian rival and reached the final.

But in the 55kg category, Arash Negahdari was beaten by an Armenian rival and failed to reach the final.

Also, Hossein Mahmoudi (67 kg), Morteza Pour-Issa (72 KG), Alireza Abdevali (77 kg), and Amir-Reza Moradian (87 kg) accepted defeat against their rivals in the semi-final stage.

AMK/IRIB3867727