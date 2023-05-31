  1. Sports
May 31, 2023, 2:30 PM

2 Iranian wrestlers advance to final at Armenian C'ships

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Two Iranian wrestlers have advanced to the final matches of the Greco-Roman contests at the Armenian International tournament.

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Amir-Reza Akbari at 97 kg defeated a Georgian opponent to advance to the final.

Another Iranian wrestler, Fradin Hedayati in the 130 kg weight category beat a Georgian rival and reached the final.

But in the 55kg category, Arash Negahdari was beaten by an Armenian rival and failed to reach the final.

Also, Hossein Mahmoudi (67 kg), Morteza Pour-Issa (72 KG), Alireza Abdevali (77 kg), and Amir-Reza Moradian (87 kg) accepted defeat against their rivals in the semi-final stage.

