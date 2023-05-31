UAE withdraws from US-led maritime coalition

The Combined Maritime Forces is a 34-nation task force, headquartered at the US naval base in Bahrain, working on security, counter-terrorism and counter-piracy in the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf areas, Reuters reported.

The region contains some of the world's most important shipping routes where, since 2019, there have been a series of attacks on vessels at times of tension between the United States and Iran.

"As a result of our ongoing evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, two months ago, the UAE withdrew its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It said the UAE was committed to dialogue and diplomatic engagement to advance regional security and stability, and that it was committed to ensuring navigation safety in its seas in accordance with international law.

The UAE statement said a report by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday which, citing US and Persian Gulf sources, said the UAE was frustrated by the lack of US response to the recent tanker seizures, was a "mischaracterisation" of conversations between the two countries.

The US Navy and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Recently, the world's media have published analyzes of Abu Dhabi's distance from Washington. The economic magazine "Forbes" wrote in an analytical report that after Saudi Arabia, another Arab country, the United Arab Emirates, may be removed from the orbit of the United States' allies; the UAE, like Saudi Arabia, followed the example of the US in many ways, but from now on, Abu Dhabi will work for the overall interests of the UAE.

