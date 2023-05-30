Iran-UAE ties developing at both gov., private sector levels

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting with Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday afternoon during which the Iranian foreign minister pointed to the President Raeisi 13th government's neighborhood policy in developing relations with neighbors and described the UAE as a trustworthy business partner.

The foreign minister of Iran added that relations between the two countries are developing at both the government and private sector levels.

The foreign minister considered the expansion of bilateral cooperation to be in the interest of the two countries and the region.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, for his part, emphasized the resolve of the UAE to develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

