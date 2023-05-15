Iran, Persian Gulf countries discuss closer ties

Iran Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, met with Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of the Presidential Court, and also the Vice-President of the UAE on the sidelines of the 17th annual exhibition and conference of 'the Middle East Rail' in Abu Dhabi.

"Iran seeks to increase the development of relations with the UAE in various sectors of transportation and welcomes investors to participate in transportation projects," he added.

"The meetings of the joint commission between the two countries have not been held for some time, and it is necessary to hold the meetings of this commission again in order to examine the various aspects of transportation," Bazrpash noted.

He emphasized the signing of a strategic document between Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the presence of the Iranian minister and the accompanying delegation in Abu Dhabi

He also pointed to the strategic location of Iran particularly along the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

On the sidelines of the 2023 Middle East Rail in Abu Dhabi, the Iranian minister also met and held talks with the Minister of Transport and Communications of Qatar, Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti.

Referring to the previous MoUs signed between Iran and Qatar, the two ministers emphasized the need to remove the obstacles to the expansion of relations.

The increase in transportation relations, particularly in port and maritime, was also noted by both sides in this meeting.

Bazrpash as the head of 'The Iran-UAE Joint Economic Commission' has travelled to Abu Dhabi at the invitation of the UAE's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei for attending the 17th annual exhibition and conference of 'the Middle East Rail'.

This visit marks a new beginning for commercial transactions between Iran and UAE following the resumption of political relations between Iran and the Persian Gulf countries.

