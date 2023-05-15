Iran, UAE resume transport ties

Iran Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, is attending the 17th annual exhibition and conference of 'the Middle East Rail' in Abu Dhabi to expand transport and commercial ties with the UAE and regional countries.

The visit is at the invitation of The UAE's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, and marks a new beginning of commercial transactions between Iran and the UAE.

Bazrpash, as the head of Iran, UAE Joint Economic Commission said, "The UAE is one of the three main countries that has significant trade relations with Iran, and we hope to establish constructive relations with the UAE."

More than ten transport ministers of the region attend and give speeches at this largest and most established transport event in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. Thus, it is a platform for regional negotiations to take place, particularly between Iran and the UAE notably with regards to investments in port and rail sectors.

Resuming political relations between Iran and UAE has facilitated the expansion of transport ties between these two neighboring countries.

On the sideline of this international event, the Iranian transport minister is expected to meet the Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The Middle East Rail is the region's leading event for rail innovation, technology and strategy, which is held from 15 to 16 May 2023 in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, UAE.

MNA/PR