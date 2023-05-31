  1. Iran
May 31, 2023, 9:23 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 31

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 31

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, May 31.

Kayhan:

Iran-Turkmenistan sign 5 cooperation documents

Iran's Simorgh aircraft successfully test-flies

Ettela'at:

OPEC Secretary General says Iran's oil production increased by 1 mn barrels

Ukraine extensively attacks Moscow with 25 drones

Iran's president orders developing cooperation with Egypt

Two important cases of dispute between Iran, IAEA resolved

Donya-e Eghtesad:

Negotiation in Seoul, cooperation in Tehran

Shahrvand:

Progress reached in Iran-IAEA interactions

Qods:

Iranians gloriously celebrate Imam Reza (AS) birth anniversary in Mashhad

MP

News Code 201440

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News