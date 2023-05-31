Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 31

Kayhan:
Iran-Turkmenistan sign 5 cooperation documents
Iran's Simorgh aircraft successfully test-flies
Ettela'at:
OPEC Secretary General says Iran's oil production increased by 1 mn barrels
Ukraine extensively attacks Moscow with 25 drones
Iran's president orders developing cooperation with Egypt
Two important cases of dispute between Iran, IAEA resolved
Donya-e Eghtesad:
Negotiation in Seoul, cooperation in Tehran
Shahrvand:
Progress reached in Iran-IAEA interactions
Qods:
Iranians gloriously celebrate Imam Reza (AS) birth anniversary in Mashhad
MP
