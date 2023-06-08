Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 8

Ettela'at:
Raeisi calls for governmental organizations to raise hope in community
Iran concerned about safety of UAE nuclear facility
Kayhan:
World Bank says Iran economic growth in 2023 more than global average
Israeli regime war ministry facilities attacked
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Morroco people protest against visit of Zionist parl. speaker
Siasat-e Rouz:
Sending weapons to Ukraine threat to whole world
Asr-e Tose'e:
Kan'ani says Iran won't hesitate to enhance deterrence power, preserving rights
Azarbaijan:
Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE to form coalition
US supports 6 terrorist groups pn Iran border
Tejarat:
Blinken pays special visit to Riyadh
Javan:
Fattah Tehran's response to 4 decades of military sanctions
MP
Your Comment