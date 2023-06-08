Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 8

Ettela'at:

Raeisi calls for governmental organizations to raise hope in community

Iran concerned about safety of UAE nuclear facility

Kayhan:

World Bank says Iran economic growth in 2023 more than global average

Israeli regime war ministry facilities attacked

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Morroco people protest against visit of Zionist parl. speaker

Siasat-e Rouz:

Sending weapons to Ukraine threat to whole world

Asr-e Tose'e:

Kan'ani says Iran won't hesitate to enhance deterrence power, preserving rights

Azarbaijan:

Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE to form coalition

US supports 6 terrorist groups pn Iran border

Tejarat:

Blinken pays special visit to Riyadh

Javan:

Fattah Tehran's response to 4 decades of military sanctions

MP