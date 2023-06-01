  1. Iran
Jun 1, 2023, 10:25 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 1

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 1

TEHRAN, Jun 01 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, June 01.

Etemad:

IAEA says happy with Iran's explanations on two outstanding issues

Kayhan:

Iran moves up to become the 8th biggest steel producer in world

Europe under US domination facing decline

Ettela'at:

Iran ready to cooperate with Turkmenistan in roads, water, energy: Leader

Jomhourie-Eslami:

Biden's advisor travels to Oman before Sultan's visit to Iran

Leader to address 34th anniversary of Imam Khomeini's demise commemoration ceremony

Donya-e Eghtesad:

Car prices in Iran on the decline

Shahrvand:

The Persepolis (Reds) came out victorious in Tehran thriller derby to clinch Hazfi Cup final

Qods:

Has the Taliban secretly made a deal with the US?

Khorasan:

Is JCPOA going towards a revival?

KI

News Code 201482

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News