Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 1

Etemad:
IAEA says happy with Iran's explanations on two outstanding issues
Kayhan:
Iran moves up to become the 8th biggest steel producer in world
Europe under US domination facing decline
Ettela'at:
Iran ready to cooperate with Turkmenistan in roads, water, energy: Leader
Jomhourie-Eslami:
Biden's advisor travels to Oman before Sultan's visit to Iran
Leader to address 34th anniversary of Imam Khomeini's demise commemoration ceremony
Donya-e Eghtesad:
Car prices in Iran on the decline
Shahrvand:
The Persepolis (Reds) came out victorious in Tehran thriller derby to clinch Hazfi Cup final
Qods:
Has the Taliban secretly made a deal with the US?
Khorasan:
Is JCPOA going towards a revival?
