Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 1

Etemad:

IAEA says happy with Iran's explanations on two outstanding issues

Kayhan:

Iran moves up to become the 8th biggest steel producer in world

Europe under US domination facing decline

Ettela'at:

Iran ready to cooperate with Turkmenistan in roads, water, energy: Leader

Jomhourie-Eslami:

Biden's advisor travels to Oman before Sultan's visit to Iran

Leader to address 34th anniversary of Imam Khomeini's demise commemoration ceremony

Donya-e Eghtesad:

Car prices in Iran on the decline

Shahrvand:

The Persepolis (Reds) came out victorious in Tehran thriller derby to clinch Hazfi Cup final

Qods:

Has the Taliban secretly made a deal with the US?

Khorasan:

Is JCPOA going towards a revival?

