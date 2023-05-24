Resistance to keep fighting Israel regime until liberation

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Lebanese Resistance Movement's deputy secretary general expressed his support for the stability in the region, the reconciliation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia, and the readmission of Syria to the Arab League.

The stability between Arab and Islamic countries is in the interest of Palestine and the entire Islamic world, Qassem emphasized.

Referring to the preparedness of the Resistance in the fight against the Zionist regime, he said, "The enemy must know that the Resistance will not be stopped until the complete liberation of Lebanon."

Earlier on Sunday, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah warned the group will rain down its precision missiles on the occupied territories if the Israeli regime commits a foolish act against Lebanon.

