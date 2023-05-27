120 fire break out in Zionist settlements near Gaza border

Media sources in Occupied Palestine reported on Saturday that more than 120 fires were reported in settlements near the Gaza Strip.

Yedioth Ahronoth has put the number of fires at 120.

Israeli army radio expressed concern about the spread of the fires to the Ashkelon power plant.

The regime's media have also announced that the firefighting department was unable to put out the fires

Also on May 22, Israeli regime media sources reported the breakout of fires in settlements at the border of the regime with the Gaza Strip.

The occupying regime's military blame the Palestinians for the fires.

The regime says that the Gazans send the 'arson balloons' towards occupied lands to ignite a fire.

MNA