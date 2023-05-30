Tehran-Riyadh rapprochement not just a tactical agreement

In the foreign policy of the Iranian government, relations with neighbors are a priority, Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with Le Figaro in Tehran, adding that this is why Iran for several months held security negotiations in Baghdad and Oman.

During the visit of the Chinese president to Saudi Arabia, a strong idea was put on the table, he said, adding that the result was Chinese mediation which made it possible to take the decisive step between Tehran and Riyadh.

On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions after seven years of estrangement.

"We do not consider this rapprochement as a tactical agreement," he further noted.

Asked if Iran has received Saudi commitments that the Kingdom would invest in the country, he said, "We talked about this economic issues during my recent meeting with my Saudi counterpart."

"We agree to develop our economic and commercial relations in the months and years to come," he said, adding that the Saudi government has put the realization of economic projects a priority.

Saudi -Ansarullah talks progressing

Regarding the crisis in Yemen, he said that Iran is in contact with all sides in the war in Yemen.

Since the beginning of conflicts in this country, Iran has never considered war as a solution in Yemen, he added.

Yemeni Ansarullah has made positive efforts in this regard, he said, adding that the negotiations between Saudi authorities and Ansarullah are progressing.

West excessive demands hindered progress of Vienna talks

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian referred to JCPOA revival talks with Western countries, and said that Iran had long negotiations in Vienna and the two sides were close to reaching an agreement.

But the other side had too many demands that hindered the progress of negotiations, he said, noting that the path of diplomacy and negotiations continues.

