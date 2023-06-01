"We seriously following route towards neutralizing sanctions"

The top Iranian diplomat made the comments during an address to the gathering of the heads of Iranian missions abroad, which wrapped up on Wednesday after being held for several days.

"Along with opening the diplomatic path to secure the removal of the oppressive sanctions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to seriously follow the route towards neutralizing those sanctions,"

The foreign minister described the issue of Iranian expatriates living in other countries as a high priority for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and called on ambassadors and heads of missions to pay serious attention to assisting them with their issues. He also urged the heads of the Iranian missions to enhance and improve the technical capabilities of the communication systems of the foreign ministry to facilitate the issues related to offering services to expats.

