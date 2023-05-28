  1. Sports
May 28, 2023, 7:31 PM

Iran football team runner-up at 2023 CAFA U20 Championship

Iran football team runner-up at 2023 CAFA U20 Championship

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Iran has beated Tajikistan to finish runner-up at the 2023 CAFA U20 Championship.

With 10 points, Uzbekistan ranked first, followed by Iran (nine points).

Tajikistan finished third with five points in the tournament.

The Iranian players kicked off the campaign with a 3-2 loss against Uzbekistan but defeated Afghanistan 4-1, Turkmenistan 3-0 and Tajikistan 2-1 in their following games.

Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is one of five regional bodies of governance in association football in Asia. It governs association football, futsal, and beach football in Central Asia. CAFA consists of six national association members.

TM/5796619

News Code 201318

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News