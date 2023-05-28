Iran football team runner-up at 2023 CAFA U20 Championship

With 10 points, Uzbekistan ranked first, followed by Iran (nine points).

Tajikistan finished third with five points in the tournament.

The Iranian players kicked off the campaign with a 3-2 loss against Uzbekistan but defeated Afghanistan 4-1, Turkmenistan 3-0 and Tajikistan 2-1 in their following games.

Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is one of five regional bodies of governance in association football in Asia. It governs association football, futsal, and beach football in Central Asia. CAFA consists of six national association members.

