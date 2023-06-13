  1. Sports
Jun 13, 2023, 8:30 PM

Iran too strong for Afghanistan in 2023 CAFA

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Iran trounced Afghanistan 6-1 in their opening match in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup on Tuesday.

In the match held at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sardar Azmoun opened the scoring for the Persians in the 20th minute with a header, Tehran Times reportd.

Mehdi Taremi made it 2-0 in the 21st minute and found the back of the net from the penalty spot seven minutes later.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored Iran’s fourth goal just before the halftime.

Taremi completed his hattrick six minutes into the second half.

Farshad Nour pulled a goal back in the 57th minute from a set-piece.

Substitute Reza Asadi scored Iran’s sixth goal in the 67th minute.

Team Melli will also play hosts Kyrgyzstan in Group B on Friday.

Group A consists of host Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Oman.

The respective group winners will face off in the final while the runners-up will play for third place, with both matches scheduled for June 20.

