Jul 8, 2024, 12:00 PM

Iran down Turkmenistan at 2024 CAFA U20 C'ship

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Iran defeated Turkmenistan 3-0 at the 2024 CAFA U20 Championship underway in Kyrgyzstan.

Iran's U20 football team, led by Hossein Abdi, is set to play against Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan is the defending champions being crowned champions of the inaugural edition.

The 2024 CAFA U20 Championship is the 2nd edition of the Championship, the international youth football championship organized by the Central Asian Football Association for the men's under-20 national teams of Central Asia.

The 2024 CAFA U20 Championship is being held in Kyrgyzstan from July 5 to 12.

