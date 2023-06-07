Iran win Lebanon at AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers

Hasti Forouzandeh scored both goals for the Iranian team, according to Tehran Times.

Maryam Jahan Nejati’s girls lost to hosts Vietnam 3-2 in their opener and then were defeated against Australia 3-0.

Following a round-robin format, top two teams from each group will qualify for the finals of the tournament.

They will be joined by the top three teams from the 2019 AFC U19 Women's Championship - Japan, DPR Korea and South Korea - as well as hosts Uzbekistan.

The 2024 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup is scheduled to take place from March 3 to 16, 2024.

MNA