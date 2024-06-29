Iran to play Turkmenistan at 2024 CAFA U20 C'ship opener

The Persians will then meet Uzbekistan two days later in Group B.

Group A consists of Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The 2024 CAFA U20 Championship is the upcoming 2nd edition of the Championship, the international youth football championship organized by the Central Asian Football Association for the men's under-20 national teams of Central Asia.

Kyrgyzstan will host the tournament from July 5 to 12.

A total of six teams will play in the tournament, with players born on or after 1 January 2004 eligible to participate. It will be the first CAFA tournament to implement video assistant referees (VAR).

Uzbekistan are the defending champions being crowned champions of the inaugural edition.

