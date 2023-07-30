  1. Sports
Iran U23 team win 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – The Iran U23 men's futsal team claimed the title of the 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup on Sunday after beating the Tajikistan team and gaining 12 points.

The young Iranian futsal tea, defeated Tajikistan 1-0 to claim their fourth title in the tournament.

Ali Akrami scored the only goal of the match. 

Iran lost to Turkmenistan 2-1 in their opening match but defeated Kyrgyzstan 1-0, Afghanistan 5-1 and Uzbekistan 5-0 in their following matches, according to Tehran Times.

Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan competed in the event.

The round-robin tournament was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 23 to 30.

The winning team was determined by the number of points scored.

