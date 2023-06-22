Iran learn rivals at 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers

A total 31 teams were drawn into eight groups with the eight group winners and seven best second-placed teams among all groups qualifying for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024, Tehran Times reported.
These 15 teams will join the Host Member Association (MA), to be determined at a later stage and who will receive automatic qualification, to form the final cast at the tournament.
The groups are also following after the draw:
Group A: Thailand (H), Turkmenistan, Hong Kong, China, China PR
Group B: Indonesia (H), Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Macau
Group C: Iran, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Maldives
Group D: Vietnam, Korea Republic, Nepal, Mongolia (H)
Group E: Tajikistan (H), Myanmar, Palestine, India
Group F: Kuwait, Bahrain (H), Timor-Leste, Brunei Darussalam
Group G: Uzbekistan (H), Iraq, Malaysia, Cambodia
Group H: Japan, Chinese Taipei (H), Australia
