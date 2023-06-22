Iran learn rivals at 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers

A total 31 teams were drawn into eight groups with the eight group winners and seven best second-placed teams among all groups qualifying for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024, Tehran Times reported.

These 15 teams will join the Host Member Association (MA), to be determined at a later stage and who will receive automatic qualification, to form the final cast at the tournament.

The groups are also following after the draw:

Group A: Thailand (H), Turkmenistan, Hong Kong, China, China PR

Group B: Indonesia (H), Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Macau

Group C: Iran, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Maldives

Group D: Vietnam, Korea Republic, Nepal, Mongolia (H)

Group E: Tajikistan (H), Myanmar, Palestine, India

Group F: Kuwait, Bahrain (H), Timor-Leste, Brunei Darussalam

Group G: Uzbekistan (H), Iraq, Malaysia, Cambodia

Group H: Japan, Chinese Taipei (H), Australia

