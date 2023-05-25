  1. Sports
May 25, 2023, 2:00 PM

Iran learns opponents at U23 Asian Cup 2024

Iran learns opponents at U23 Asian Cup 2024

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's U23 football team learned their opponents after the draw ceremony of group stage of the Asian Under-23 Championship was held on Thursday.

Iran was placed alongside Uzbekistan, Hong Kong, Afghanistan in Group E of the AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Qatar 2024 Qualifiers after the Official Draw held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

The draw saw 43 teams divided into 10 groups of four and one group of three. Each group will be played at a centralised venue in a single round-robin format, with the 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams qualifying for the AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Qatar 2024. They will join Qatar, who have received automatic qualification as hosts, to form the final cast of 16 at the tournament, to be played between April 15 to May 3, 2024.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Qatar 2024 will also serve as a qualifier for the Men's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024. The top three teams will directly qualify for the Olympic Games as the AFC representatives, while the fourth-best team will play in the AFC-CAF Play-off.

SKH/5790030

News Code 201182

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News