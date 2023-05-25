Iran learns opponents at U23 Asian Cup 2024

Iran was placed alongside Uzbekistan, Hong Kong, Afghanistan in Group E of the AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Qatar 2024 Qualifiers after the Official Draw held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

The draw saw 43 teams divided into 10 groups of four and one group of three. Each group will be played at a centralised venue in a single round-robin format, with the 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams qualifying for the AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Qatar 2024. They will join Qatar, who have received automatic qualification as hosts, to form the final cast of 16 at the tournament, to be played between April 15 to May 3, 2024.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Qatar 2024 will also serve as a qualifier for the Men's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024. The top three teams will directly qualify for the Olympic Games as the AFC representatives, while the fourth-best team will play in the AFC-CAF Play-off.

SKH/5790030