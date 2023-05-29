Iran U23 soccer team drawn vs Syria, Palestine in Asian event

The national Iranian U23 men's football team has been pitted against the teams of Palestine and Syria after the drawing ceremony was held for the West Asian U23 football competition.

Led by Iranian coach Reza Enayati, the Iranian team will go to Iraq to participate in the West Asian competitions before the Olympic qualifiers.

The fourth round of West Asian U23 football competitions will be held jointly in two Iraqi cities, Baghdad and Karbala on June 11-20.

In the first group, the host Iraq is seeded against the UAE and Jordan. In the third group, there are the teams of Yemen, Lebanon and Oman.

KI/5797536