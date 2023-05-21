  1. Sports
Iran’s Fattahpour wins bronze at Asian Canoe Slalom C’ships

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian athlete Amir Mohammad Fattahpour received a bronze medal on the second day of the Asian Youth and U23 Canoe Slalom Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

Fattahpour ranked third in the men’s Canoe Slalom contest by winning the bronze medal.

China and Japan won gold and silver medals respectively.

Some three paddlers including Amir Mohammad Fattahpour, Melika Samaki, and Mohammad Mahdavinia represent the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Asian Youth and U23 Canoe Slalom Championships, which is being held from May 19 to 21.

Asian Sailing Championship is a biennial championship multi-class sailing regatta organized by the Asian Sailing Federation.

